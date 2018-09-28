The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN-Nigeria), an international non-governmental organisation, says inclusion of eggs in daily diet of children provides inexpensive high quality protein for proper growth.

According to the organization, children that take an egg per day to complement diets would not be susceptible to health conditions which can result in stunted growth.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, GAIN Country Director, Dr Micheal Ojo, advised parents and households in Nigeria to utilise the health benefits of eggs.

Ojo said that it was important to introduce eggs to children immediately after exclusive breastfeeding from six months to 23 months so that they could get all the nutritional benefits inherent in eggs.

“Eggs are very good source of high quality protein, vitamin D, B6, B12, zinc, iron and copper, in fact, eggs are regarded as a complete source of protein, containing amino acids.

“Eggs are essential nutrients children need at that point to make them grow significantly tall for their age as well as develop,’’ he said.

Ojo, however, pointed out that much consumption of eggs, especially among the adults, could be a health risk because of eggs’ high cholesterol contents.

He observed that egg whites might be one of the healthiest foods because more than half the protein of an egg is found in the white along with vitamin B2, advising therefore, that those with high cholesterol level should avoid eggs as food.

He suggested that since medical doctors have found out that eggs contain more than 60 per cent of proteins needed for growth, it would be safe to eat an egg daily, properly boiled or fried for healthy living.

NAN reports that eggs contain many vitamins and minerals that are essential parts of a healthy diet and in many parts of the world, eggs are a readily available, inexpensive source of food.

The United States is regarded as the world’s largest exporter of eggs; In 2017, the per capita consumption was expected to be 275.8.

Medical findings reports that eggs remove pains and feebleness in the aged.