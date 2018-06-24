The Incident Manager, Sokoto State Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdulrahman Ahmad, has described immunisation as the best way to protect children from child-killer diseases in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto weekend, Ahmad stated that this is due to the fact that immunisation helps a great deal towards boosting the immunity of the human body.

He emphasised that the state government accorded priority to immunisation in view of its strategic importance in preventing deaths among underage children in the state.

Ahmad noted that immunisation is being conducted free at ward levels and health centres across the state and as such people should take their children for routine immunisation.

“Immunisation is free both in rural and urban health centres across the state. Parents should utilise this opportunity to immunise their children to prevent child killer diseases,” he said.

He pointed out that some of the child killer diseases that afflict children in the state included measles, meningitis and tuberculosis, among others.

Ahmad commended the Sultanate Council Committee on Health for sensitising parents on the need to present their children for routine immunisation.

He also acknowledged the support of donor agencies in the fight against child killer diseases in the state.

The incident manager, to this end, urged the people to continue to support government policies and programmes and endeavour to maintain personal hygiene.

“It is very necessary that people should always maintain personal and environmental hygiene to improve their health and prevent diseases,” he added.