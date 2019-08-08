<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Managing Director of the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), Mr Olufemi Odumosu, says Ikere Gorge Dam has potential that can be tapped to stimulate economic growth.

Odumosu stated this on Wednesday in Ibadan during on a courtesy call on Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Ikere Gorge Dam is a 565 million cubic-metre multi-purpose dam located in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State was initiated by the Shehu Shagari government of 1979 to 1983.

According to the managing director, the dam which is the biggest in the Southwest region, has the capacity to generate electricity, promote fishing and aquaculture, tourism and recreational activities.

Odumosu said that the dam had large volume of water that could be used throughout the year for irrigation activities.

He said the hydro-power component and tourism potentialities of the dam had remained unutilised due to the lack of right investors

He said the deplorable condition of the 28km access road to the dam site had been discouraging prospective investors and tourists from tapping into the facility.

The managing director appealed to Makinde to intervene by rehabilitating the road for the benefit of the economy.

Odumosu highlighted other projects and activities of the OORBDA in Oyo State to include water supply intervention projects, development of agricultural facilities and irrigation schemes, flood and erosion control projects, fisheries and aquaculture.

He appealed for the sustenance of the existing support and cordial collaboration between the organisation and the state to help OORBDA in achieving its mandate.

In his response, Makinde thanked the Managing Director for the visit and promised to improve upon the existing cordial relationship between the state and the authority.

The governor promised that the road leading to the dam site would receive the attention of the state government.