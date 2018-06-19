Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has successful secured 13 convictions from many corruption cases in court since the beginning of 2018.

ICPC Acting Chairman, Dr. Musa Abubakar, who spoke to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said the commission would soon arraign a former governor and some heads of government agencies found to be corrupt.

According to him, “This year alone, we have prosecuted quite a number of cases and we got 13 convictions and we lost very few.”

He pointed out that the Witness Protection Policy and Whistle blowers Bill before the National Assembly would ensure speedy trial of corrupt cases in courts.

“We are pushing to ensure that the bill currently before the National Assembly, which is Witness Protection Policy and Whistle blower Bill, is passed and assented to by the President.

“We believe that once this is passed, a number of opportunities are there to allow agencies to provide protection to the witnesses and by protection, I mean, in some climes, when somebody is threatened as a witness, he will be relocated to another place, given pseudo name and his identity will be covered such that you will not even know he was the person that testified against somebody.

“Once we have the bill in place, certainly things will change. The bill has been at the National Assembly for more a year now, but you know it’s a long process which requires public hearing and you know for a good law to emerge, you need to engage stakeholders and that will give it a better place in the society.”

On the recent convictions and jail sentence passed on former governors of Taraba and Plateau states, the ICPC boss said the action would send a serious message to Nigeria and the entire world that the present administration was committed in the fight against corruption.

He expressed optimism that the commission would secure more convictions in the months ahead.

“What the general public should expect from the ICPC is continued fight against corruption, more convictions especially on our own side because we are also prosecuting quite a number of people and strengthening our preventive mandate which is where we put our efforts.

“We have quite a number of heads of federal agencies being prosecuted by us. Just last we week, we arraigned one before the court in Abuja.

“And we are arraigning another one very soon. We also have another former one governor being jointly prosecuted by ICPC and EFCC,” he assured.