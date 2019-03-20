



Marcel Ifejiofor, the Anambra State Commissioner of Works, has said that the Governor Willie Obiano-led administration has executed 80 roads across the three senatorial districts of the state since he assumed office five years ago. Ifejiofor said the roads were part of the 200 active road sites across the three senatorial districts.

According to him, Anambra currently has more than 200 active road construction sites and the state is completing and commissioning some, and will do more.

Giving a break down the roads, he said: ‘’’At central senatorial district; we are working on Orumba/Achala Road, Adazi Ani road, NTA-Nawgu-Ukwulu Road, and Nimo/Abagana road.

‘’For the south; Oluoghoha road in Ihiala, Umuabuchi road in Uli, Orsumuohu road, Jerome Udoji road Ozubulu, Ezira/Umuomaku, Achina road, St. Peter University/Onneh, and Isuofia road etc.

‘’In the north; we are doing Ogbaru, Ogwuanaocha/Ihiala road with connecting bridge, Ogwuikpere road, Mmiata/Nzam, Aguleri Uno/Aguleri Otu with 280 metre long bridge and rehabilitation of Aguleri Junction/Anaku road’’, among others.

Ifejiofor explained that 280 metres bridge on Aguleri Uno/Aguleri Out, when completed, would be the longest in Anambra.

He said that due to the waterlog nature of some communities in Ogbaru, Anambra East and West the government spent more than N25 billion in the construction of a road like Aguleri Uno/Aguleri Otu.

‘’In spite the challenges in the provision of quality roads”, he continued, “Governor Willie Obiano’s administration will complete all the roads in the four Urban towns of Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha and Ekwulobia before the end of his eight years tenure’’, he said.

The commissioner said Anambra presently has the best network of roads in the South-East zone, and hope to sustain the lead through opening of more roads.