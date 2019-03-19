



The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has said there was no fresh building collapse in the state as being reported on the social media on Monday

Lekan Shodeinde, the general manager of the agency, said in a statement that a three-floor structure was marked as distressed and was undergoing demolition as at press time.

The statement comes on the backdrop of a rumored collapse at Egerton Street, Oke-Arin, Lagos Island.

Shodeinde said the building in question was within a built-up area flanked by other adjoining structures at the rear. He added that the demolition of the distressed building became necessary in order to avert another disaster.

According to him, the present administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will leave no stone unturned to sanitize the building construction industry in the state by removing all the distressed, illegal structures and buildings prone to collapse as well as those that were not in conformity with the state’s building laws.

The general manager appealed to Lagosians to cooperate with the state government by moving out of all buildings marked as distressed and also stay away from demolition sites.

He, however, re-emphasized the fact that only the LASBCA has the responsibility and professional expertise to determine whether a building is distressed or prone to collapse.

He said that his agency is passionately committed to pulling down all the distressed buildings in the state.