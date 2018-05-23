Ife Adebayo, Senior Special Assistant to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, says the Federal Government will continue to implement policies to facilitate entrepreneurship growth.

Adebayo gave the assurance on Wednesday at the launching of Google Impact Challenge Nigeria 2018 in Lagos.

Google is committing two million dollars into the challenge in form of grants to non-profits using technology to reach their goals.

Winners in the GIC will be decided by a panel of local judges and a public vote.

Adebayo said: “The first thing that is important for the growth of entrepreneurs is to have policies that will back their goals.

“Government have been very specific as regards the ease of doing business; that is why it has continuously infused good policies in that regard.

“It is also pertinent to state that government cannot do everything; it needs the support of organisations to aid young entrepreneurs.”

Adebayo said that there were no shortage of talents in Nigeria but of opportunities, noting that GIC was a good opportunity that startups should leverage on to make impacts on the society.

He urged members of the public to vote wisely in GIC to ensure that successful non-profits would put up innovations that would benefit the society.

Parminder Vir, the Chief Executive Officer, Tony Elumelu Foundation, called for more investment in young Africans, who she described as the most dynamic with much potential.

She said that growth of entrepreneurs would require good business ideas, mentorship and seed capital.

She also listed feasibility, market opportunity, scalability, financial understanding, passion and purpose as some fundamental requirements for start-ups

She advised voters in GIC to shun sentiments and consider the idea, skill and sustainability of competing GIC projects.

Jude Abaga, Rapper and Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City Music Group, said: “The biggest and practical advice to give a start-up is to get started”.

Abaga added: “Do what you can with the idea you have and then go from there.”

The Google Country Marketing Manager, Affiong Osuchukwu, had said that Google would commit two million dollars into GIC in form of grants to non-profits using technology to reach their goals.

Osuchukwu said: “Many African non-profits are doing great work with real impact, and we are keen to shine a light on them and give a financial boost to innovative projects and ideas.

“We are eager to back people who are using technology in new ways to make a positive difference in their communities.

“We also want to highlight the healthy state of social enterprise in Nigeria today, and encourage non-profits to consider how technology can help them to reach their goals.”

She advised non-profits in Nigeria to compete in the GIC to receive from the two million dollars.