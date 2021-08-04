Official: FCTA will not pay compensation to owners of illegal structures

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says it will not pay compensation to those who contravened extant building laws in the territory.

The Chairman of FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Mr Ikharo Attah, said this on Wednesday at the demolition exercise of more than 350 illegal structures at Iddo Sarki village community adjacent the main campus of the University of Abuja.

Attah said that the FCTA had several times warned the public to stop purchasing land from unauthorised persons or natives.

He warned that any attempt to distort the Abuja Master Plan would be resisted, adding that the proposed demolition of illegal structures at Mpape community was approaching.

”We are not going back in the demolition. After here, we are moving to Mpape, where residents have requested for the demolition.

”Anyone, who buys land from the local Chiefs, is doing that in contravention of the laws and such persons will bear the brunt.

”Our work is to remove illegalities. Those who are affected can seek for justice against those that sold the illegal land to them,” Attah said.

Also speaking, Mr Peter Olumuji, from FCTA Department of Security Services, noted that the ongoing sanitation and demolition exercise had reduced the rate of crime along the Airport road axis.

Olumuji said that from the statistics recorded at the department, the demolition had dislodged most of the criminals that hitherto held the residents to ransom.

He gave assurance that FCTA would not relent at ensuring adequate security in all the communities within the territory.