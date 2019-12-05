<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Ifeoma Anabogwu, has said that enforcement and implementation of laws posed a great problem in Nigeria.

Anabogwu, who was a panellist at the EU-UN joint spotlight initiative tagged, “The Survivors’ Summit – Ending Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions,” urged stakeholders and universities to ensure that sexual harassment policies were being implemented.

The panel had a discussion centred around the way forward and support for passage of the 2019 Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Bill.

Newsmen report that the bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions and for Matters Concerned Therewith 2019.”

It is sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and 106 other senators and seeks to promote and protect ethical standards in tertiary institutions.

The Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President on Legislative and Plenary Matters, Prince EfeDuku, speaking on the panel, said that every institution must set up an independent sexual harassment committee.

“This committee will be enabled to receive petitions from students where there is a case of harassment.

“Failure to set up such committee by an institution will attract jail term and if a victim of sexual harassment is victimised, appropriate justice would be given to those deserving,” he said.

Newsmen report that the summit brought together women directly or indirectly affected by the scourge of rape and sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

The women discussed challenges, the way forward and came up with tangible steps towards the prevention and response to rape in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, in a separate panel discussion moderated by the founder, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), Kemi Dasilva Ibru, panellists shared their experiences with sexual violence and how they overcame