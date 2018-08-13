The National Youth Service Corps in Gombe State, has posted 70 per cent of the 2018 batch ‘B’ corps members to the education sector to complement the state government’s effort in providing quality education.

David Markson, State Coordinator of NYSC, Gombe, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the orientation programme for the corps members at Amada temporary orientation camp, Akko Local Government Area, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that rural infrastructure, health and agriculture share the remaining 30 per cent.

Markson said: “Apportioning the highest number of corps members to education is in support of Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo’s policy of improving the standard of education in the state.

“Corps members, as our ray of hope, shall help groom children to be future leaders of the country, thereby turning the education system around.

“We believe that corps members shall help students in Gombe State to compete favorably with their counterparts in other states.”

He warned the corps members to shun lobbying for and rejection of posting for primary assignment.

According to him, any corps member caught lobbying for whatever reason will be queried.

Markson, however, appealed to Governor Dankwambo to increase the state’s allowance of the corps members to meet the current inflation reality, while paying it regularly.

According to him, this will boost their morale and also endear prospective corps members to the state.

In his remarks, Governor Dankwambo represented by his Deputy, Charles Iliya, advised the corps members to initiate and execute laudable projects that will have direct and positive impact on the people of the state.

He urged them to take advantage of skill acquisition training they received at the orientation camp and to extend such to other youths.

Dankwambo said: “I urged you to use lessons and experiences acquired during your stay in camp to contribute to the growth of your host community.”