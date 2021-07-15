Official: No Delta variant of coronavirus in Ogun

The Ogun State government has denied media reports that the state recorded 15 cases of the new Delta variant of coronavirus in July.

Tomi Coker, the commissioner for health, said in a statement Thursday that although some states have reported the new variant, Ogun is yet to record a case.

“Ogun State has not recorded any case of the Delta Variant of Covid-19,” said Mrs Coker.

“The press release I issued was aimed at calling for strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines considering the increase in the cases we are experiencing nationwide at the moment.”

Media reports had quoted the health commissioner as lamenting the rise in the case of the Delta variant in the state, after recording just two cases in June.

Nigeria, last week, recorded its first case of the Delta variant, described as “the most transmissible variant” by the World Health Organisation.

According to the WHO, the new variant, which is driving the latest spike in cases and deaths from Covid-19, is now present in 104 countries.

The Ogun government’s denial comes days after the neighbouring Oyo State announced it had recorded a case of the deadly variant of the disease.

Mrs Coker, in her statement, advised that all COVID-19 preventive protocols should be taken more seriously as a means to prevent the new dimension of Covid-19.

She said Ogun State has concluded the first phase of the vaccination campaign across the state.

“However, the second phase is about to commence and we urge all those yet to be vaccinated to present themselves at the nearest vaccination centre for their first and second dose. It is well established that the vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us and loved ones.”

The commissioner, however, said the state Ministry of Health “is monitoring the trend and will not fail to give regular updates from time to time.”