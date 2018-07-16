The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Command, said it lost two of its officers in an accident on Badagry/Seme road in Badagry area of Lagos State.

Mr Saidu Abdulahi, the Public Relations Officer of the command told the News Agency of Nigeria in Badagry on Monday that the accident involved three of officers of the command.

“On July 14, a custom officer, named George, who was driving a Toyota Avalon lost control of his car while approaching the Gbaji Checkpoint on the Badagry/Seme road.

“In the process, he rammed into two other custom officer, namely Usman and Kabiru, who were at a checkpoint a development that resulted to their death.

“The driver of the car is presently at the Badagry General Hospital, receiving treatment as he is in delicate and fragile state,” he said.

He dismissed the insinuation that the cause of the accident was speeding by the driver of the car.

“There wasn’t any case of speeding as being said in some quarters. It was just an unfortunate event and it is a sad day for the command.

Abdullahi described the victims as “some of our best-behaved officers.“

He noted that appropriate measures had being taken in reaching out to the victim’s families.

“We have reached out to their respective family and measures have been taken in ensuring that they don’t feel the loss of their loved ones.”