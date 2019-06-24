<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, says it will create jobs for 300 Cameroonian refugees in Adagom, Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Director General of SEMA, Mr Princewill Ayim, disclosed this on Monday to newsmen in Calabar.

Ayim, who said the jobs would be created in collaboration with a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Peculiar Foundation, added that members of the host community would also benefit.

He explained that the employment would help in reintegrating the refugees and boosting the economy of the host communities for a peaceful co-existence.

According to him, Cross River was hosting over 27,000 Cameroonian refugees, a number which constituted 75 per cent of the entire refugees in Nigeria.

The acting DG said that the refugees would be employed to work in the agricultural sector and livelihood ventures of the foundation with a view to enhancing their well-being.

He said that the objective of the partnership was to help in reducing the economic burden faced by the state government in providing basic amenities for them.

“We are going to work with the host communities; we are going to invest with a view to providing economic activities so that the state will not be burdened by the economic challenges faced by the refugees.

“The donors are not only providing employment to 300 refugees and host community members, but will also give business start ups to the women,’’ he said.

He told newsmen that the recruitment which would involve written examination would be done next week.