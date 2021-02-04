Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Thursday while giving update on Coronavirus in the country.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state now stand at 50, 310.

Abayomi made the disclosure on Thursday through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Feb. 2.

He said that 2,723 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which 377 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state.

According to him, the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 50, 310.

He said that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic was 306, 847.

According to him, 3,485 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered have also been discharged from the state’s care centres.


“Total number of COVID-19 recovery in communities is 37, 545, while cases currently under isolation stood at 195 and active cases under home-based care are 8, 773,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that the state recorded another two COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 312.

He disclosed that the bed occupancy in the state’s public and private COVID-19 Care Centres had further reduced to 57 per cent.

According to him, testing capacity continues to increase with the private laboratories accounting for 51 per cent of the COVID-19 test.

Abayomi advised the public to always observe all COVID-19 safety protocols to lower their risk of being infected by the virus.

