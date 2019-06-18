<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, strongly condemns the multiple suicide bombings that claimed the lives of no fewer than 30 civilians and injured more than 40 others on Sunday evening in Mandarari community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Kallon in a statement signed by Leni Kinzli, Public Information Officer, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said the series of attacks targeted civilians who were gathered in a sports viewing hall to watch a televised football match, as well as at a nearby cafe.

He said that among the deceased was a community volunteer who was contributing to the humanitarian response in north-east Nigeria.

“This is another terribly sad day for civilians in North-east Nigeria and for the humanitarians who are working to help them.

“The UN and its partners deplore these abhorrent acts of violence and call for those responsible for these attacks to be swiftly brought to justice.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims in Konduga. We hope all those injured can access the urgent medical attention they require and wish them a full recovery,” Kallon said.

He said that the humanitarian crisis in North-east Nigeria was one of the most severe in the world – and is first and foremost a protection crisis.

Kallon said that since the start of the conflict in 2009, more than 27,000 people have been killed and Women, men and children face grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law every day.

He noted that targeted attacks on civilians constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The UN and its partners in Nigeria consistently urge all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and comply fully with international human rights and international humanitarian law.