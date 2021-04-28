The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, has stressed the importance and relevance of the Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) to the extractive sector of the nation’s .

Dr. Akinlade stated this when she paid an official visit to the COMEG Head office in Abuja on Tuesday, according to a statement by Bunmi Ojo head of Publicity and Communications.

Akinlade explained that COMEG like other agencies was grappling with some challenges including, lack of permanent structure required as the Council’s head – office, low publicity profile, accreditation and program development issues and of course, funding.

She said all these challengese which are however insurmountable, must be promptly addressed and resolved to enable the Council deliver on its mandate for the overall good of the sector and the populace.





The Permanent Secretary appreciated the Management of COMEG led by the Registrar for demonstrating great commitment in the face of many issues confronting the Council by continuously devising options to navigate those challenges.

She urged them to continue to be steadfast and more dedicated to their job, so that COMEG be properly stabilized.

Earlier in his remark, the Registrar/CEO, COMEG Professor Zacheus O. Opafunso, had appreciated the Permanent Secretary for the visit and her concern for the organization.

Prof. Opafunso further reiterated the challenges of COMEG which had been on discussion with the mother Ministry MMSD before now and formed part of the reason for the visit of the Permanent Secretary adding that with the visit of the Permanent Secretary, the major challenges of COMEG would finally be resolved.

The Permanent Secretary who was accompanied by the Director (Artisanal and Small Scale Mining), Mr. Patrick Ojeka, Ag.Director (Special Duties), Mr. Yisau Adepoju, and some of her aides took a guided tour of the agency.