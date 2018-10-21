The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has said was planning to sensitise the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in their camps across the country to attract membership.

Its president, Mr Eddie Efekoha, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that the trip was aimed at drawing young graduates into the industry.

NAN reports that the institute’s past president, Mrs Funmi Babington-Ashaye, in her valedictory speech in July, said it was necessary to attract young graduates to the industry.

According to Babington-Ashaye, one quarter of 2.6 million insurance employees will retire by 2020, while only 2,000 students graduate annually from the U.S. University of Insurance and Risk Management programmes.

Efekoha, who took over the mantle of leadership in July, said the institute would work hard to attract expertise to facilitate its growth.

According to the CIIN boss, the institute has visited the NYSC orientation camp in Lagos State severally and plans to extend its tentacles to other states.

He said the institute had strengthened its relationship with NYSC to enable it replicate the gesture in other states of the federation.

Efekoha said the institute had also scaled up collaborations with universities within Nigeria and improved its educational arm, the “Centre For Insurance and Financial Management Studies (CIFMS)”, located in Asese City, Ogun.

NAN reports that the council of the institute had approved N50 million for the refurbishing of CIFMS auditorium to enable students access training in a quality environment.

Efekoha said the institute was collaborating with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Babcock University and Delta State University to advance insurance education and professionalism.

“For instance, CIIN will soon kick-off a Masters Degree in Insurance and Risk Management at UNILAG.

“Just last week, the institute got information from UNILAG that its Senate has met and the Memorandum of Understanding has been approved.

“The institute is moving to the next phase which is the execution of the programme.

“We believe that the programme will alleviate the suffering of people travelling abroad to obtain higher degrees in Risk Management and Insurance,” he said.

He said CIIN had commenced talks with the Babcock University to offer Bachelor of Science in Insurance, adding that an open discussion with Delta State University was ongoing for the purpose of offering a degree in Insurance.

“The institute is thinking of presenting awards to the Best Graduating students in the 2018/2019 academic session.

“The institute has started discussion with UNILAG and Lagos State University on this.

“We believe that the sponsorship will make impact on the schools, parents and society as a whole as it will point to the insurance industry is an industry to reckon with,” he said.