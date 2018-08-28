Borno State Government on Tuesday said there has been no case of a cholera outbreak in the state.

The Borno State Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshelia, who addressed a press conference on the cholera epidemic in the state, said all measures have been put in place to ensure there was no outbreak of the disease.

He recalled that there was 61 deaths as a result of cholera outbreak in the state in 2017, expressing delight that there has not been any clinical proven cholera outbreak in the year 2018.

He said though there have been 1068 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea recorded in ten local government areas of the state since the commencement of the rainy season in May till date, the situation has not degenerated to cholera.

He said, “Around this time every year, we have cases of acute watery diarrhoea, caused by bacteria passed through faeces, it is common in the rural areas, due to open defecation.”

He said that food poisoning, drinking unhygienic water (without boiling), could also be responsible for AWD.

He added that “We prepare every time for this, we train officials for rapid response, there is rapid response team. We have them at the local government level and at the state level; those at the state are more technically competent.”