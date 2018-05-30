The Anambra State Government, on Wednesday, said it did not organise any formal activity for the 2018 Democracy Day because the state has marked series of events since the beginning of year.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, who made the explanation in a chat with newsmen, in Awka, said rather than the usual celebration, the state government decided to have its citizens use the day to have sober reflection on the meaning of Democracy.

Adinuba’s words, “The second term inauguration of Governor Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, was held on March 17 and we hosted the Ohaneze Summit, another big event on May 21, 2018, in addition to other activities.

“We however reasoned that it is not good enough for the state to get involve in another round of celebration today, is not worth it.”

The state, the commissioner noted, had recorded achievements in the areas of security, social harmony and promptness in the payment of workers’ salaries which were party of the benefits of democracy.

He said the state government was eagerly waiting for the announcement of a new minimum wage for workers by the federal government in August, assuring that Anambra would be the first to implement the new minimum wage.

Adinuba further said, “Anambra state government is the only state that has reviewed salaries of workers upward and pays salaries of workers on 25th of every month in addition to other welfare plans for the state workers.

“As we talk, government has started handing over brand new cars to all directors based on seniority and we challenge other states to emulate Anambra in terms of workers’ welfare and promotion of peace and security among others.”

But some residents of the state were not happy that the Democracy day was not celebrated in the state, alleging that it made the state odd in the entire state.

One of those who was not happy, Mr. Chidi Agim, said he was surprised that the state government could not observe the 2018 democracy day not minding the significance of the day to Nigerians.

Agim said even if Anambra government does not want to mark the event with ceremony, the Governor should have addressed the people to enlighten them on what they should do in the face of challenges stirring the nation on the face.