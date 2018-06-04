The Bauchi State Head of Civil Service (HoS), Dr. Liman Bello, has given reason why May 2018 salaries of some workers were deducted and others withheld in the state.

Addressing journalists Monday at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi, the HoS represented by his Director of Establishment and SERVICOM Matters, Alhaji Isiyaka Tijjani, explained that the development was as a result of the new policy introduced by the state government where biometric data of civil servants were captured to ensure accountability and efficiency in the service.

According to him, the state had after the biometric discovered that there were many staff who overstayed in the service and or reached retirement age but remained in the government payroll.

He said such workers have their salaries withheld, adding that 800 others that bank with StanbicIBTC Bank did not also receive their May 2018 salaries due to problems on the side of the bank.

The HoS further explained that other workers who did not get alerts last month submitted wrong account details during the nominal roles which contains names and details of workers forwarded to his office by their different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He however attributed the deductions in workers’ allowances to technical hitches, assuring the workers that all genuine allowances would be restored to deserving staff.

He said the state government is intensifying efforts for the release of salaries of some civil servants omitted during the payment of last month’s salaries.

He said the recent introduction of Human Resources Management Information System would block all leakages and ensure transparency and accountability in the state civil service.

While noting that his office had so far received complaints from 20 ministries, departments and agencies, Bello apologised to the affected persons on behalf of the government for the inconveniences.

In his remarks, the state Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Hashimu Muhammad Gital, called on the state government to take proactive measures for the speedy release of the pending salaries.