



The Bauchi state government has upgraded three model primary schools, with the provision of health centres and water, in three local government areas of the state, according to Alhaji Garba Babaji.

Babaji, the Permanent Secretary, State Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASSA), disclosed this during the inspection tour of ongoing projects by Gov. Bala Mohammed, on Thursday, in Dagauda district of Dambam Local Government Area.

The three affected model primary are located in three communities of Dagauda in Dambam, Yelwan Duguri in Alkaleri and Mashema in Itas/Gadau Local Government Areas of the state, he said.

“The three model primary schools encompass classrooms, laboratories, ICT, staff accommodation, computer center, administration blocks and health centers.

“Each of the model schools has 18 to 19 classrooms which are 85 per cent completed,” he said.

Babaji said the project was executed under the Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Programme (IBSDLEIP), with the support of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

He assured that the project would be completed by the end of April and put into use.





In a remarks, Gov. Mohammed commended the contractor for his efforts at reaching the final level of the project’s completion.

Mohammed said the project was part of his administration’s commitment to bringing social services close to the people.

“We are determined to improve the quality of life, by increasing access of the poor and the vulnerable to basic social services, such as water, sanitation, hygiene, health and education, livelihood opportunities, food security and safety.

“The government selected the three communities of Dagauda, Duguri and Mashema in Alkaleri, Dambam and Itas Gadau Local Government Areas,” he said.

He urged the communities to take ownership of the projects for the sustainable use of the facility for their young ones.

He added: “This is in support of the “President Muhammadu Buhari Plan” for Emergency Transition, Recovery and Peacebuilding, for the North Eastern states of Nigeria.

“The five states that benefited from this programme include, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba.”

Newsmen report that the AfDB, approved a financing package, comprising USD 150 million ADB Loan, USD 100 ADF Loan and EUR 5 million RWSSI Grant Facility, to finance the IBSDLEIP.