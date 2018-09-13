The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Thursday said the remaining 444 pilgrims from the state would soon be transported back home from Saudi Arabia.

The board’s Chairman, Dr Tajudeen Yusuf, gave the assurance while addressing the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Yusuf, speaking through Dosunmu Jamiu, the board’s spokesperson, said that 1,556 pilgrims out of 2,000 had arrived Lagos.

He said that the flight schedules for the remaining 444 pilgrims would soon be announced.

He said: “As at today (Thursday), 1,556 Lagos pilgrims out of the total of 2,000 have already been transported home.

“Modalities are in place to ensure that the remaining pilgrims are transported in good time.”

He appealed to the pilgrims to be patient and trust the state management team, adding that the board’s was committed to their welfare.

Yusuf said: “We will not rest on our oars until all our pilgrims are happily reunited with their families.’’