The Anambra State Government says it will spend N4.1 billion on strategic agricultural development initiative in the 2018 planting season.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export, Mr Afam Mbanefo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka

Mbanefo said that the state would during the period, evolve and apply sustainable cluster-based farming initiative to boost agriculture.

“The cluster-base is a major method in driving modern agriculture. The ministry will apart from development of cluster farming initiative, provide farm inputs and motorcycles to farmers in the state.

“Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration is keen in empowering small holder farmers and I urge more farmers to get registered with the ministry to benefit.

“Plans are underway to introduce a Mobile App for Agricultural Extension and Farmer Information Management System to develop the sector more.

“A comprehensive four-year development plan has been developed for different agricultural produce and farm types to increase productivity and effective land utilisation,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that government aimed to achieve in the coming years, an agricultural system that would feed the people, protect the environment and return investments.

Mbanefo said that the state received commendation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, for its effective implementation of good agricultural policies which had improved agriculture.

He said that the ministry had designed programmes to create more jobs and alleviate poverty through favourable agricultural policies.