Anambra State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kehinde Aremu, on Friday, expressed joy that the 3-weeks orientation exercise could go on in the state despite the rainstorm that affected some of its facilities.

He said the temporary orientation camp in Umunya, Oyi local government area of the state was devastated by the storm last week Friday, appreciating the state government for its intervention.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of 2019 Batch A corps members, Aremu was particularly grateful to the governor, Willie Obiano for his benevolent disposition to the affairs of the corps members, assuring him of God’s blessings.

“This camp was devastated by rainstorm last week Friday, but it took the grace of God and the benevolence of the governor to get this camping programme going.

“I wish to assure you that your personal and state investment in these young Nigerians is not unnoticed and would be soon rewarded.”

He congratulated the 2048 corps members deployed to the state, urging them to take advantage of the programme to equip themselves towards impacting positively on the communities they would be posted to.

“The NYSC is a training ground for leaders and a unique opportunity for young people in Nigeria to actively participate in national development.

“You’re expected to fit into the scheme’s agenda as school teachers, agriculture extension workers, rural health care givers as well as foot soldiers in the emerging economies,” he added.

Declaring the exercise open, the state governor, Willie Obiano, reminded the corps members that the success of each service year was dependent on the foundation laid during the orientation exercise.

“This foundation is crucial in providing the requisite platform for your physical, mental, emotional and psychological preparation for the challenge ahead,” he said.

Obiano, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, assured them of enabling environment for the maximization of their potentials of self realization and fulfilment.