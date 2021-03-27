



The Federal Controller of Works in Anambra State, Adeyemo Ajani, has said there is no cause for alarm in the design of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and blamed indiscipline among motorists for the alarm raised on the social media.

A social media user had raised an alarm on the construction of a barricade also known as “island” on the shoulder of the road designed to channel motorists in and out of the lanes while plying or exiting the Expressway, saying it would cause road accidents.

But Ajani emphasized that it is standard practice to provide island on the shoulder of the road while reminding motorists that the Expressway is dual carriage with two lanes and not three lanes on each side with a shoulder provided for motorists exiting or coming on the road.

According to him, motorists who oppose traffic on that road are the ones who pose danger and not the provision of the barricade which is standard in every road construction.





He lamented that opposing traffic is most common on kilometre 13 at Amawbia fly-over where motorists oppose traffic thereby causing accidents and warned them to desist from that.

Ajani reminded motorists that the road is still under construction but the government was pressured to open the completed portion on December 16 for easy traffic during yuletide.

He said that on completion the road will be properly marked to guide motorists better although a warning signal is mounted on each spot where there is island.

Also speaking, the deputy Corps Commandant in charge of operations Mr. Joseph Abuo leading two other officials said the command mounts checks at kilometre 13 but some motorists are so recalcitrant that they are ready to clear anybody on the road.

He, however, said the command will not sheik on its duty to save lives on the roads.