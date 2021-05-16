The Management of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, has concluded arrangements to reopen the institution on Monday, May 17, for both academic and nonacademic activities.

Mrs Rebecca Kingir, the Registrar of the Institution disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Yola.

Newsmen recall that the institution was shut on March 25, following Students’ unrest which led to the destruction of the school’s 500-seater lecture theatre, the Students Union Government building, and the union’s vehicle.





Kingir said that upon return, students in the Department of Crime Prevention Management and Control were expected to pay a fine of N5,000.

“While other students at the main campus are to pay the sum of N2,500.

“The students must present evidence of payment and identity card before they will be allowed into the institution,” she said.

She said that the students must also sign an undertaking to be of good behaviour throughout their stay in the institution.