The Adamawa Commissioner for Health, Dr Fatima Atiku, says the fatality rate of recent Cholera outbreak in Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas of the state, has dropped from 17 to 1.8 per cent.

Atiku made this known Saturday in Yola while updating newsmen on the epidemic.

Atiku said that the success was recorded because of collaboration with partners like WHO, UNICEF, MSF and Solitaire.

He said: “As a result of this collaborative efforts, the case fatality ratio of the outbreak, which was 17 per cent as at 12th May, was drastically reduced to 1.8 per cent as at 1st June.

“The total of 909 cases were recorded; Mubi North has 398 cases with 10 deaths, while Mubi South has 507 with six deaths.”

While noting that Mubi General Hospital had been designated to serve as Cholera Treatment Centre, Atiku said sensitization and engagement of traditional and religious leaders, as well as other stakeholders had been intensified to encourage their subjects to strictly adhere to cholera prevention tips.

He said: “General public are hereby encouraged to observe cholera preventive and control measures,which includes:

“Clean water and hygienically prepared food intake, hygiene promotion as well as washing hand with soap and water after defecation.

“Neigbouring communities are also encouraged to adopt cholera preventive measures.

“Communities are advised to use water purified using purification tablets.

“Media are also encouraged to support broadcast of messages and programmes aimed at promoting health education.”