



The gunmen who kidnapped two Chinese expatriates at a gold mining site in Osun State, on Monday, have demanded a ransom of N10 million for their release.

Newsmen reported that Zhao Juan (33) and One Wen (50) were whisked away at a mining site located in Okepa/Itikan village in Ifewara, Atakumosa-West local government area of the state.

Two local guards securing the site were also shot during a gun duel with the kidnappers.

Speaking on the development during a radio programme on Wednesday, Yemisi Opalola, the state police spokesperson, said the kidnappers have demanded N10 million for the Chinese expatriates’ release.

She also confirmed the same to newsmen in a telephone interview.

“It is true that they (kidnappers) have reached out, demanding N10 million.”





Ms Opalola said the police “are working alongside other security operatives to ensure that the victims return safely from the den of their abductors.

“We are working together with other security operatives to ensure the two Chinese miners are rescued.

“We will also ensure that the kidnappers are captured having deployed a police tactical team, including an anti-kidnapping squad, that will help in the rescue mission.

“We urge members of the public to help with credible information on the activities of criminal elements in the state.”

The latest incident is coming barely two months after three Chinese were abducted and their police guard killed in the state.

Last November, another policeman was killed during the abduction of a Chinese in nearby Ekiti State.