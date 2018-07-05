Fifty-one persons have been killed in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp at Abagena, Benue state, between January and June this year.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, James Iorkyaa, the camp commandant, also said 69 births were recorded in the camp within the period.

He said 50 persons died of various diseases including old age while one was involved in an accident.

He, however, denied that the deaths were as a result of poor living condition at the camps.

The camp commandant said most of the IDPs contracted the diseases from their various places before coming to the camp.

“We have recorded 69 births since the camp was opened this year, he said, adding that “we have one set of triplets and two sets of twins,” he said.

Iorkyaa said one of the challenges the camp was experiencing is shortage of foodstuffs to feed the 34,986 IDPs.

He said sometimes they were forced to share a 50kg bag of rice to 40 families.

“Another issue is the growing number of malaria cases, particularly in children due to lack of mosquito nets,” the official added.

“Though, we have distributed nets to the IDPs, some of them have mismanaged them and do not have them again.”