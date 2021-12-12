Official: 50 per cent of those seeking family planning in Kaduna are adolescents

Adolescents constitute more than 50 per cent of patrons of family planning services at the Babban Dodo Primary Healthcare Centre, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Head of the Family Planning Unit at the facility, Halima Mato, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Mato said out of 396 clients who accessed family planning services in October, 190 were adolescents.

She added that 419 clients accessed the services in November, out of which 221 were mainly adolescent girls constituting 52.7 per cent.

She told the newsmen: “Most times they come during evening hours when most people have left the healthcare centre to access the facility.

“Two years ago, people shied away from family planning because of misconceptions and other cultural beliefs, but patronage has increased over the years following massive sensitisation and awareness campaigns.

“This is helping to prevent unwanted pregnancies and preventable death to unsafe abortion.”

Newsmen, who monitored access to health services in line with Universal Health Coverage, recorded a huge turnout of people accessing health services at the facility.

The Officer-In-Charge of the facility, Hajiya Adama Aliyu, attributed increased demand for family planning services to the availability of solutions at the facility.

Aliyu commended the Kaduna State Government for upgrading the facility under its “One functional Primary Healthcare Centre per political ward” such that everyone could get needed health care at an affordable price.

She said: “This is the basic premise of universal health coverage as a central priority and guiding principle of the global health agenda.

“The major idea is access to health and family planning services as a human right and within the reach of everyone.”

Farouk Abdulkadir, Advocacy and Campaign Coordinator, Gates Advocacy Project, an NGO, also commended the Kaduna State Government for its efforts at increasing access to quality health services in line with universal health coverage.

Abdulkadir told newsmen that the project, implemented by Save the Children International and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, would support the government to strengthen the health system and increase access.

The UN General Assembly endorsed a resolution on December 12, 2012, urging countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage.

The idea is for everyone, everywhere to have access to quality, affordable health care as an essential priority for international development.

As such, on December 12 every year, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of millions of people still waiting for healthcare, while taking stock of achievements made so far.

Advocates also use the day to call on governments to make bigger and smarter investments in health coverage.

They also encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help move the world closer to UHC by 2030.