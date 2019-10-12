<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Umar, said on Friday that 45 percent of death of children under five years old was preventable with a healthy diet.

The Director of Information in the ministry, Mr. Noble Adaelu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement noted that Umar made this known at the School Quiz Competition organised as part of events to mark the 2019 World Food Day, with the theme: ‘’ our Actions are our Future. Healthy diets for A #ZeroHunger.”

Addressing the students, Umar said: ‘’My dear children, as you may be aware, a healthy diet is a diet that helps to maintain or improve the overall health of a person.

“It comprises carbohydrates, protein, fats and oil, water, mineral, salt and vitamins, and a healthy diet is important because the organs and tissues in the human body need proper nutrition to work effectively.

“Without a good diet, the body is prone to diseases, infection, fatigue, poor performance and malnutrition, which experts say is the underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under five years children worldwide.”

The permanent secretary said the Federal Government recognised the role of a healthy diet as a developmental issue and this has led to the development of a Food Guide by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Agriculture, Health, Environment, Information, and Education ministries, among others.