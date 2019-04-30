<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Ifeanyi Omoje, the Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says over 3,148 farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Edo will benefit from the agency’s grants.

Omoje said this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, adding that the agency had commenced the verification of the number of victims.

He said that the farmers were from Esan South-East, Etsako Central and Etsako East.

He said; “The grant is from Emergency Agricultural Intervention Funds established by the National Security Council headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is coming in form of farm impute, including seedlings, fertilisers and agrochemicals to enable the farmer to have good yields in the 2019 farming season.”

Omoje, however, said that the farmers would be supported based on the size of their farms.

According to him, during the presentation of grants to the farmers, the local government authorities and state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would be present.

He said that the agency recently distributed relief materials, including 75 sewing machines, 60 grinding machines, 42 hair dryers and 75 fishing nets to victims of 2018 flood, windstorm, and Ocean upsurge in the three local government areas.