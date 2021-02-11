



The COVID-19 incident manager in Edo, Andrew Obi, says 269 health workers in the state have contracted the coronavirus.

Speaking on Wednesday during a virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 task force, chaired by Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, he added that the number of active cases currently stands at 752.

While reassuring the residents of the state government’s commitment to curbing the spread of the virus, Obi said the state recorded 25 new cases and 12 recoveries in its update for February 9.

“Edo state, in the last 24 hours, recorded 25 new cases, 12 recoveries and one more death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the second wave of the pandemic to 37,” he said.





“Fifteen of the newly confirmed cases were reported from Edo Specialist Hospital laboratory, while the remaining nine cases were reported at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) laboratory.

“We now have 269 health workers infected with the virus and 752 active cases that are being treated at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”

Obi noted that Edo has continued to record an increase in the number of confirmed cases, as community transmission of the second wave of the pandemic in the state is now at 90.4 percent.

He urged residents to be cautious and comply with all health and safety protocol against the spread of the virus.

Edo state has recorded a total of 4,085 cases of COVID-19, including 3,185 recoveries and 148 deaths.