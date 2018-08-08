The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Wednesday said 2,555 pilgrims from the state were now in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said that only two flights were remaining to complete the transportation of intending pilgrims from the state.

”So far, 1,683 males and 872 females were transported to the holy land by the two airlines engaged by the board for the transportation of the state’s pilgrims,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said Med-View Airline had transported 928 intending pilgrims while Max Air had transported 1,627 pilgrims in three flights each.

He gave an assurance that the remaining pilgrims would be transported within a few days.

A total of 3,200 intending pilgrims, he said, were expected to perform the pilgrimage from the state this year.