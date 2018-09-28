The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria has sealed the premises of 165 pharmaceutical outlets in Delta State, an official has said.

Anthonia Aruya, Director, Inspection and Monitoring of the Council, who briefed journalists in Asaba, also said ten persons were arrested to face prosecution.

According to her, the sealed outlets include twenty-one pharmacies and 144 Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs). Seven compliance directives were issued to five pharmacies and two PPMVs for various offences ranging from improper handling of control substances, unhygienic environment, poor documentation and dispensing of ethical prescription drugs without the presence of a pharmacist.

Anthonia Aruya, who remarked at the occasion that they were on routine inspection in Delta State, noted that the role of the council was geared towards providing the necessary technical support that will guarantee the provision of optimum pharmaceutical services, sensitising all stakeholders on the guidelines put in place and enforcing the guidelines put in place.

She also said pharmaceutical facilities that are not registered by the PCN have not been subjected to regulatory control that will promote the maintenance of the integrity of such products down the chain, adding that medicines from such facilities cannot be guaranteed to have same quality, efficacy and safety as set by the manufacturers.

She advised members of the public to source their drug needs from registered pharmacy outlets and over the counter medicine from registered PPMV shops as drugs sold in unregistered outlets cannot be guaranteed to be genuine.