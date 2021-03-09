



Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, says no fewer than 14,500 candidates registered for its Post-UTME, holding from March 16 to March 22.

The institution’s Head of Public Relations, Mr Joe Ejiofor, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ejiofor, a Deputy Registrar, said that the candidates had been scheduled for the examination, with date and time already communicated to them.

He said that examination information had also been made available to the candidates through the email addresses provided while entering for the exams written in 2020.

“Our Post-UTME is fast approaching and a good number of them have registered, going by our record.

“We have about 14,500 candidates, whom we have equally communicated all the necessary information to.





“We asked them to check their scheduled date and time from the email addresses they used for their registration, application portal and designated telephone numbers, which they used to enter for the examination.

“If there are applicants, who are unable to see their schedule date, it may be because their email addresses are no longer active or are malfunctioning. But, they will get SMS from us to enable them write the exam,” Ejiofor said.

He advised candidates, who had issues relating to any of the above, to visit the help desk in the college or the institution’s website.

The deputy registrar said that the institution had zero tolerance for examination misconduct, adding that instructions had been spelt out in the guidelines attached to the information sent to the candidates.

While urging candidates to prepare for the virtual Post-UTME, he advised them to take cognisance of the specified rules and abide by examination directives, as instructed by the committee.