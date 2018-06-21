No fewer than 12 new cholera cases have been recorded in Adamawa, the State Government announced on Thursday in Yola.

The Information Officer of the state’s ministry of information, Mohammed Abubakar, made the announcement in a statement.

He said the 12 new cases were recorded on June 20 but with no death.

Mr Abubakar said that so far, 1,349 cases were recorded with 25 deaths since the outbreak started in May in the affected Local Government Areas of Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha and Hong.

Putting the fatality rate of the outbreak at 1.9 per cent, Mr Abubakar said that active case search by health officials had been intensified “in hotspots settlements to ensure cases are not missed”.

According to Mr Abubakar the epidemiological summary of cases reported as at June 20 in the affected local governments indicate that Mubi North has 549 cases with 13 deaths, Mubi South has 788 cases with 12 deaths, while Hong and Maiha have seven and five cases, respectively with no death.