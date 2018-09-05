Yunusa Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, says 1,176 pilgrims have returned from Saudi Arabia after a successful 2018 hajj exercise.

Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna that the pilgrims were airlifted back in three batches of 560, 312 and 304 pilgrims respectively, via Medview airlines.

According to him, they all arrived between between September 2 and September 4.

NAN reports that a total of 3,238 pilgrims from the state participated in the 2018 hajj exercise adding that the remaining pilgrims were being expected anytime soon.

He added: “So far, 1,176 out of the 3,238 pilgrims from Kaduna State have returned home safely. We are expecting remaining pilgrims any moment from now.”