The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will reposition the Mobility Command for tactical and strategic airlift.

AVM Napoleon Bali, Air Officer Commanding, Headquarters of Mobility Command in Bayelsa, said this during the 2018 third quarter Route March exercise of the command in Yenagoa., News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

Bali said that repositioning the command became necessary to completely tackle and contain the security challenges in the country.

“Yes, we embark on Route March exercise for us to be fit in discharge of our duties and I am promising to work toward repositioning Mobility Command for tactical and strategic airlift in support of national security imperatives.

“I urge all airmen and women to go beyond routine Road March exercise and engage in personal or individual exercise.

“Let me state that during my tenure of office, I will ensure that officers welfare and of course, active participation in sporting activities, shall be treated with utmost priority.

“It is my dream to command willing, able and ready personnel, who will possess a sound mind in a healthy body at all time.

“Physical fitness is a prerequisite for careers progression of every military personnel all over the world; accordingly, I will encourage officers to strive hard and remain physical fit in the course of duties.

“Physical fitness enables a soldier to carry out his or her constitutional roles of defending the territory integrity of fatherland.

“The fact is evident in the current fight against insurgency in the north-eastern part of the country and other forms of insecurity in other parts of the country.

“Our soldiers have been given good account of themselves, especially in containing insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry and pipeline vandalism, among other vices,’’ Bali said?