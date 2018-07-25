Senate President Bukola Saraki Tuesday failed to honour the invitation of the Nigeria Police Force over his indictment in the Offa bank robbery.

Recall that the force had invited Saraki to report to the Head of investigation team, of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on July 24 at 8 a.m. in Guzape, Abuja.

The invitation was in connection with the confession made by five suspects in the April 5 robbery that they were political thugs of Saraki.

The Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said that there was no timeline to the invitation.

Moshood said that the force would not shy away from its constitutional responsibilities of crime detection.

“The Nigeria police force will not abdicate from its constitutional responsibilities of detection of crimes and criminalities, and will always treat crime as crime no matter who is involved.

“The force remains focused and will not be distracted from carrying out a discreet and thorough investigation into the indictment of the Senate President,” he,said.

He said that Saraki had case to answer and it was consequent upon that that he was invited to appear before the IRT.

He said that Saraki was not harassed and intimidated physically or otherwise by any police personnel as reported by some media.

“It is also absolutely untrue that Saraki was harassed, threatened or intimidated physically or otherwise by any Police personnel either from the Force Headquarters or any other formation of the Force,”he said.

Moshood implored members of the public to disregard and discountenance the report of the blockade of the residence, harassment and threat to Saraki’s life.