Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Thursday formally responded in writing to Police allegations that he had a hand in the recent armed robbery incident that claimed several lives in Offa, Kwara state.

Saraki’s response was sent with a covering letter from his office at the National Assembly in Abuja Thursday morning.

The Senate President echoed this in his Twitter handle Thursday evening thus: “In line with their request, earlier today, the police received my response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case”.

Saraki’s response is coming 24 hours after the two- day ultimatum given to him by the police to respond to the allegations.

Nigeria Police had on Monday through a letter given Saraki up to 48 hours, which lapsed on Wednesday, to respond to the various allegations levelled against him by some of the robbery suspects.

Police had earlier invited Saraki to appear at their office in Guzape Abuja. Saraki had sent his Aide de Camp, Superintendent of Police Usman Dungunzu, to Police Force Headquarters in Abuja to collect the invite by the police but rather than getting an invite for the Senate President, SP Dungunzu was only handed a letter asking Saraki to state in writing his own side of the Offa robbery incident in writing within 48 hours.

This much was confirmed by Saraki on his Twitter page Monday when he wrote “I have received the letter from @PoliceNG. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours– which I plan to do.”