The police have asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to respond to allegations levelled against him in writing instead of appearing at the force intelligence response team office at Abuja over the robbery that took place in Offa, Kwara state.

On April 5, some armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in the community, killing at 33 persons, including nine police officers.

A month after, Saraki alleged that Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), was planning to set him up by altering statements of suspects that had been arrested for cultism.

Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, paraded the suspects who allegedly participated in the robbery on Sunday and said Saraki’s alleged links to them would be investigated.

Saraki had denied the allegation and indicated interest in honouring the invitation of the police.

On Monday, he sent his aide de camp to get the letter of invitation from the police.

But a national assembly source in the police told TheCable on Monday afternoon that Saraki has been asked not to appear at the force headquarters but to respond in writing within 48 hours.

“Police have backtracked. Instead of inviting the senate president, they have now said he should respond in writing in 48 hours due to pressure from international groups and human rights organisations,” the source said.

“They have backtracked from an invitation in person to responding within 48 hours.”

Yusuph Olaniyonu, spokesman of the senate president, could not be reached for confirmation as of the time this report was filed.