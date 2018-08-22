Olalekan Alabi, personal assistant on political matters to Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara state governor, has sued Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, for alleged contempt of court.

Alabi filed an application against the IGP before a Kwara state high court for allegedly disobeying a court order directing his release from police custody.

He has been in police custody since May 30 over his alleged link with the suspects arrested in connection with the Offa robbery incident.

Since his arrest, the governor’s aide has not been arraigned before any court.

On August 1, the Kwara high court granted him bail after declaring that his detention was illegal and unjustifiable.

While granting Alabi the interim bail, A.I. Yusuf, a judge, held that the police failed to justify why they have continued to keep him in custody.

Alabi is, however still in police custody despite reportedly meeting the bail conditions.

In the application filed through Adebayo Adelodun, his lawyer, Alabi asked the court to summon the IGP to show cause why he should not be sent to prison for allegedly disobeying its order.

This development necessitated the court to summon the police IG to explain Alabi’s continued detention.

The IGP is said to have failed to respond to the notice of summon.