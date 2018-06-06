The Police on Wednesday said it cannot be cowed in its current investigation into the April 5, 2018 robbery in Offa area of Kwara State.

It vowed that anyone found culpable, including the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to justice.

A statement on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Jimoh Moshood, said further investigations had led to the arrest of two more persons implicated by the confessions of the five gang leaders of the robbery operation in which 33 persons, including nine policemen, were killed.

The five gang leaders are Ayoade Akinnibosun, popularly known as AY; Ibukunle Ogunleye, who is from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State; Adeola Abraham, from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State; Salawudeen Azeez, from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State; and Niyi Ogundiran, from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

During the parade, Akinnibosun, the main gang leader, mentioned three other suspected vicious and notorious political thugs, who he said are in possession of firearms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons and who are working for Saraki in Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Those mentioned, with others corroborating, were Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri, aka Captain; Alhaji Oba Shuaib Olododo, aka Jawando; and Alhaji Dona.

Gobiri and Olododo are said to be in police custody already and have admitted to various crimes and criminalities they have committed in Kwara Central Senatorial District under the guise of political thuggery for Saraki.

Moshood said they are currently under investigation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Moshood added: “Consequent upon all the above and the confessions of the Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons admitted and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed. The Five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed. These confessions were made before the media and the public on the 3rd of June, 2018. It is therefore, evidently clear that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki has case to answer.”

Moshood said the police will not be cowed in its investigation of the case, vowing that Saraki and others found culpable will be brought to justice.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force will not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarter in carrying out a thorough and discreet investigation into the Offa Bank Robbery where significant successes have been recorded. The ongoing investigation will be driven to a logical conclusion.

“Meanwhile, the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is still under investigation in connection to the Offa bank Robbery and the Nigeria Police Force will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is done in this case.”