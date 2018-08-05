A court sitting in Abuja has served a service of summons on Senate President Bukola Saraki over the April 5 robbery incident in Offa, Kwara state.

According to The Nation, Abdullahi Ogbede of the Grade 1 area court, ACO estate, issued the summons following a complaint made against Saraki by Oluwatosin Ojaomo, an Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist.

Ojaomo filed the suit over Saraki’s alleged refusal to honour an invitation sent to him by the police, in relation to the ongoing Offa robbery investigation.

The complaint read: “Criminal complaint brought pursuant to Section 89(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. Please, cause a summons for a direct criminal complaint on the defendant on the following terms:

“That you, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on or about the 24th day of July 2018 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did refuse to honour the invitation of the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force to report at the police headquarters in FCT, Abuja to answer to an allegation involving the investigation of some criminal suspects involved in a case which the Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating, thereby obstructing a criminal investigation and disobeying a public officer carrying out a lawful responsibility.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 136 and 149 of the Penal Code Law. Whereas, the complainant is praying the court to charge the defendant accordingly.”

During the hearing of the complaint on Friday, ES Marcus, Ojaomo’s lawyer, told the court that the defendant was absent in court despite the efforts made by an official of the court to serve the defendant with the summons issued on July 31.

Following Marcus’ complaint, Abdullahi Kutigi, the court’s official, said he was prevented by security personnel at the national assembly from serving the defendant when he visited the place.

Ogbede said since there was no evidence that proper service had been effected on the defendant, it was difficult for the court to take any further steps on the case.

He then ruled that the summons should be properly serviced on the senate president. He adjourned the case to September 10.

“The process was not served on the defendant. So, it is ordered that a proper service shall be made on the defendant. This matter is adjourned the 10th of September for mention,” Ogbede said.