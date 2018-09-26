The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state, has received approval to commence degree programmes.

Olayinka Iroye, head of public relations and protocols of the institution, made the announcement in a statement.

The courses in which degrees will be awarded are Computer Science B.Tech., Mechanical Engineering B.Tech., Electrical Engineering B.Tech., and Food Science & Technology B.Tech.

Iroye said the polytechnic and the Federal University of Technology Minna received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in a letter signed by Abubakar Rasheed, its executive secretary.

“I am directed to inform you that the Management Committee, during its meeting on Friday, August 31, 2018, considered and approved the affiliation arrangement and the establishment of the full-time mode of the under listed programmes to be run in the campus of the Polytechnic, effective from the 2018/2019 academic session: Computer Science B.Tech., Mechanical Engineering B.Tech., Electrical Engineering B.Tech., and Food Science & Technology B.Tech,” the letter read.

He said the school will commence the programmes from the 2018/2019 academic session.

According to Iroye, the polytechnic has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for the commencement of courses in Management and Social Sciences.