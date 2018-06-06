The Olofa of Offa, Mufutau Gbadamosi, says his people will not be party to any attempt to ridicule or embarrass Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The principal private secretary to the monarch, Tajudeen Oloyede, quoted Gbadamosi as saying this in a statement on Wednesday.

The police had invited Saraki over a robbery which took place on April 5. The attack led to the death of 33 persons, including pregnant women and 12 police officers.

Reacting, the Offa monarch asked the police to avoid unnecessary sensationalism in handling the investigation into the robbery incident.

“The attention of Olofa’s Palace, Offa, the traditional domain of his royal majesty, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Ajagungbade I, the Olofa of Offa has been drawn to the claims made by the police at a press conference in Abuja on 3rd of June, 2018 where some of the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery incidents which occurred in our town in April implicated Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the senate president,” the statement read.

“While we will not want to prejudice the investigation by the police on this case, the community will appreciate thoroughness to ensure equity and justice on the matter.

“As far as we are concerned, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has taken Offa as his second home and have been supportive of all our activities and development projects in the town. The senate president always heeded to our call anytime we approach him on any issue concerning the progress and security of our ancient town.

“The Offa people are well bred citizens of Nigeria and we are appreciative of people who have extended hands of fellowship to us. Dr. Saraki is one such person and thus we hold him in high esteem.

“When the Offa robbery incident happened, the senate president was the first top public official to pay a visit to our town and right there in the palace in the glare of the high chiefs and other well-meaning personalities, the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Saraki put a call to the inspector-general of police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, requesting him to make necessary security arrangement which our people has long been yearning for.

“The Senate President also donated substantial money to help some of our people who were in distress as a result of the robbery incident and he also made substantial contribution towards the building of a new police station.

“We wish to state that the senate president is a former governor of Kwara state and by the grace of God the number three citizen of this country, we will therefore not be a party to attempt to ridicule, embarrass, denigrate and disgrace him. We know his antecedent, family and political beliefs.

“We therefore call on the police to be alive to their responsibility and avoid unnecessary sensationalism in the handling of the investigation into the Offa robbery incident. We will appreciate that this case is thoroughly investigated devoid of media trial and unnecessary and undue publicity. Our interest remain in the law taking its course against those who unleashed mayhem and violence against our people in order to prevent recurrence of such crime in our society.”

He called on the media to be cautious and refrain from becoming an instrument that could be used to tarnish the image of prominent Nigerians “most especially the one targeted at the office and person of the senate president”.