The Nigeria Police high command has said that five more suspects have been arrested in respect of Offa banks robbery where about 33 persons including police men were killed by the deadly robbers in Kwara State.

They were arrested on the 14th June, 2018.

It was gathered that the suspected bank robbers were arrested by the operatives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris’ Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

It was further revealed that they were nabbed in Kogi, Oyo and Kwara states.

The suspects include one of the kingpins of the robbery gang, Moses Gowon.

Moses is a 27-year-old native of Daodu Village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

His picture was captured by the bank’s CCTV and circulated by the media recently.

Police authority said all the suspects would be paraded before the press in Abuja, at the conclusion of investigation in the South West.