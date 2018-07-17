Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) has said the information being peddled by those opposed to the use and consumption of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) has no scientific base.

In an interview in Abuja at the weekend, Dr. Rose Gidado, Country Coordinator of OFAB, Nigeria’s chapter, contended that all the negative information about GMOs in the country was untrue, as they are not scientific-based.

She explained that agricultural biotechnology increases yields, reduces pesticides, and enhances the livelihoods of farmers who have adopted them.

She said, “Agricultural biotechnology is a scientific venture. Science is a body of knowledge, a collection of facts. Science is evidence-based.

“All negative information about GMOs is untrue. They are not scientific-based. We need to educate the people by giving them scientific facts and let them know the benefits accrued from it.

“All the countries in the world that have adopted this technology are the advanced economies. They include the United States of America, Japan, Brazil, and India, among others.

“We need to get our priorities right in Nigeria. We have been import-dependent. The government needs to allocate more funding to agriculture so that we can use this technology to drive the agriculture.

“We need to move from subsistence agriculture to commercial agriculture so that we can be self-sufficient in food production.”