Celebrated Yoruba writer Oladejo Okediji has passed on.

The Yoruba octogenarian novelist died in the early hours of Wednesday at 89, according to one of his children, Goke.

Goke told newsmen on the phone that the deceased was not sick before his demise.

It was learnt that hordes of sympathisers have besieged the residence of the late writer located at the Mabolaje area of Oyo Town in Oyo State.

The late Okediji, who structured his novels after the detective works of English novelist, Agatha Christie, was the author of Aja Lo Leru, Rere Run, Agbalagba Akan, Atoto Arere, and Karin Kapo.

Other works include Opa Agbeleka, Oga Ni Bukola, Sango, Iroyin Ayo, Binu Tiri and a play, Aajo Aje (Running After Riches), among others.